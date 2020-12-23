TROUVER Launches Cost-effective Robot Vacuum Named Finder

BERLIN and MOSCOW, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ TROUVER, a youthful new brand in the Xiaomi ecological chain focused on performance, trendsetting design, and quality, is set to launch its new robot vacuum Finder. This high-performing and cost-effective robot vacuum is powered by Laser Distance Sensor (LDS) unmanned navigation and offers a sweep and mop two-in-one, freeing users from the burden of having to clean themselves.

Empowered with LDS laser navigation, Finder is capable to scan in 6 meter of radius with 2,080 times per second from 360 degree. With its self-developed Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) path planning algorithm and dual-core processor, Finder boasts advanced mapping capabilities that enable it to offer customized cleaning. Brand-new LDS laser navigation achieves a full scan of the space with higher accuracy and larger range. Its nine sensors allow it to move intelligently and with precision across even 20mm obstacles, meaning users don't need to worry about the vacuum colliding with household objects or getting stuck.

With its powerful 2,000Pa suction, four suction modes, and V-shaped high-speed roller brush, Finder offers both sweeping and mopping, cleaning surfaces without leaving corners untouched thanks to a 270ml water tank and 570ml oversized dust box. Its composite soft and hard fiber cloth enhances cleaning, wiping the floor effectively while locking in water and dust. Finder's five levels of noise reduction allows it to operate discreetly, while its 90-minute battery life means that it can clean large surfaces in a single run.

"TROUVER is leveraging innovative technology to create effective vacuums that deliver users incredible value," said Weisheng, Zhang, President of TROUVER. "Finder is the ultimate partner for housework, offering a smart and powerful cleaning experience. In doing so, it helps free up time for users, so that they can enjoy more moments with their loved ones and pets, as well as pursue their hobbies."

TROUVER's other vacuum models, such as the cordless vacuums Solo 10 and Power 11, were enthusiastically welcomed by customers around the world during the Double 11, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday shopping holidays.

Moreover, deep discounts will be launched during the Christmas holiday season, making Finder an ideal New Year's gift. In the Russian market, Finder will retail for US$ 299, with a promotional Christmas price of US$269.9 on AliExpress. In the German market, the eBay retail price starts at Euro 259.99, which will be available by late Janurary 2021.

About TROUVER

TROUVER belongs to an important leading enterprise of Xiaomi ecological chain -- Dreame Technology. Pioneering in technology, industrial design, art, and fashion crossover as well as supply chain matrix, TROUVER is committed to creating next-level products that combine the powerful core technology for young people.

