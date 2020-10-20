Event organized by CBMM brings together Nobel Prize in Chemistry and international experts

SAO PAULO, Oct. 19. /PRNewswire/. In order to expand knowledge in the field of batteries and discuss the most modern developments in this area, universities and private companies that are experts in the theme will participate in three virtual meetings on the 20th, 21st and 22nd October. At the center of the debates are pioneering solutions that add more sustainable, safe materials and allow ultra-fast charging to batteries.

The event will be opened by John B. Goodenough, Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, responsible for discovering lithium batteries. "This is a good opportunity to encourage the discussion of this topic worldwide. The future of our society depends on clean, renewable, and accessible energy. These are some challenges that will be addressed at the event," says Goodenough.

Leading academics from the University of Cambridge (England), National University of Singapore (Singapore), University of Texas (Austin, USA), University of California (Santa Barbara, USA) and University of São Paulo (Brazil), will join representatives multinational companies such as ABB as well as prominent industry startups, as speakers.

Organized by CBMM, a world leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products, the event aims to promote the sharing of technical information between researchers from leading universities and the most innovative companies in the world. "We have a robust technology program, which allows us to develop pioneering solutions. And the battery front is one of the company's big bets for growth focused on innovation. These meetings are an opportunity to move further in this direction," explains Rogério Ribas, Battery Products Executive Manager of CBMM.

About CBMM

A world leader in the production and commercialization of Niobium products, CBMM has more than 400 customers in 40 countries. Headquartered in Brazil, with offices and subsidiaries in China, the Netherlands, Singapore, Switzerland and the United States, the company supplies cutting-edge products and technology to the infrastructure, mobility, aerospace, and energy sectors. In 2019, the company invested in 2DM, a startup dedicated to Graphene.