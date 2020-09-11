Innodisk's expanding CAN bus product line sees skyrocketing demand

TAIPEI, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innodisk's CAN bus expansion modules are taking the world by storm. Unprecedented demand for autonomous vehicle technology amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued growth of industrial automation and smart healthcare mean that Innodisk's industry-leading CAN bus solutions are in high demand.

Sales Doubled in 2020

Innodisk's long-standing expertise in industrial markets and its commitment to CAN bus innovation have made it a key supplier to innovators – large and small – in the autonomous vehicle, automation, and medical markets. As a result, Innodisk's CAN bus product line sales nearly doubled in the first half of 2020, with unit sales in that period already surpassing full-year sales in 2019.

Innovations Tailored for Autonomous Vehicles

Modern autonomous vehicle systems depend on many sensors in lidar, radar, and camera systems for autonomous navigation in diverse roadside environments. This large number of sensors requires that the vehicle controller system is equipped with enough CAN bus ports.

Innodisk designed its new four-port M.2 to CAN bus expansion module (EGPC-B4S1) to address this demand. The expansion module provides vehicle controller systems with four additional CAN bus ports per card, satisfying autonomous vehicles' growing demands for CAN bus ports and giving manufacturers new opportunities to innovate.

Industrial-Grade CAN Bus Expansion Designed for the Future

The new Innodisk EGPC-B4S1 CAN bus module launches in the third quarter of 2020 and joins the two-port M.2 and mPCIe to CAN bus expansion modules in Innodisk's growing CAN bus lineup. Higher-level protocol support for SAE J1939 and CANopen launches for EGPC-B4S1 in Q4 2020 and is already fully supported in Innodisk's existing CAN bus modules.

Innodisk's CAN bus expansion modules are designed for industrial applications, featuring support for extreme temperatures (-40 degree Celsius to 85 degree Celsius), electrostatic discharge protection (air: 15 kV, contact: 8 kV), as well as 2 kV HiPot protection – bringing CAN bus innovation to any industrial application.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.