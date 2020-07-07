Reflexis announced that Maxima has selected Reflexis ONE™ to improve store productivity

DEDHAM, Massachusetts and LONDON, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflexis Systems, the leading provider of intelligent workforce management and execution solutions for multi-site businesses in retail, food service, hospitality and banking, today announced that Maxima, one of the largest Latvian retail chains, has selected Reflexis ONE™ to improve store productivity and efficiency.

Maxima Latvia will leverage Reflexis Real-Time Task Manager™ and Q-Walk™ across 175 stores for all of its 7,400+ employees in the region. The introduction of these solutions will allow Maxima Latvia to increase the efficiency of store compliance and auditing. The selection of Reflexis ONE is part of Maxima's versatile investment programme in new retail technologies to benefit their stores and employees.

Reflexis will support the supermarket chain to ensure its store employees, managers and district managers save time, improve productivity and task execution through the use of mobile device technology. Maxima will also be able to increase the transparency of completed tasks and provide a platform for centralised access to audits and reporting systems.

"We are excited to be working with such a well-respected retailer that has more than 20 years in the grocery sector," said OP Choudhary, Managing Director EMEA, Reflexis. "Maxima Latvia has its sights set on revolutionising their store operations and we are proud to provide them with the tools to achieve their future goals."

"Innovative, well-considered technologies add significant value to Maxima's store operations, making it easier for employees to complete their daily tasks by helping to balance their workload, ensuring a more convenient shopping experience for customers," said Viktors Troicins, CEO of Maxima Latvia. "This allows us to increase productivity and therefore offer high-quality products at accessible prices, significantly supporting families throughout Latvia. We are particularly pleased to be taking our next step in digitalisation together with the leaders in innovation and technology sector thus bringing added value to our customers and employees."

