KAIFA Won Uzbekistan CAS Project

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS Project in Uzbekistan

On May 27, 2019, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology (Chengdu) Co., Ltd.(KAIFA) signed the contract with KT Corporation (KT) to provide Central AMI System (CAS) for operating 8 million smart metering points in Uzbekistan.

KAIFA will deploy a package of AMI system (HES&MDMS system) to Uzbekenergo in the next 3 years. The solution includes automatic data collection, real-time grid monitoring, remote configuration & control, smart work force management and mobile installation support. KAIFA's advanced data analysis technology, as an enabler of the optimization of the grid and fast trouble shooting, brings the deep insight of energy consumption and distribution to the customer. The employed open standards and future-proof architecture design make the systems seamlessly interact with other IT systems and interoperable with the meters from different vendors.

This is an additional contract after KAIFA successfully deployed smart meter system in Samarkand, Bukhara, and Jizzakh of Uzbekistan in 2017. The AMI system for 3 cities can manage more than 1 million smart meters, and KAIFA is providing complete supporting service such as on-site survey & diagnosis, installation, and commission. Currently, the final set of products and systems have proved excellent performance and stable operation, which lays a solid foundation for the implementation of CAS project.

Strategic Corporation for Future

Based on the cooperation in Uzbekistan's project, KAIFA and KT signed a strategic cooperation agreement to explore more opportunities in energy and IoT field. Mr. Senhui Zhang, CEO of Kaifa Metering said, "With our AMI experience and reliable smart metering solution, we are delighted to build long-term cooperation relationship with KT for mutual benefits of the development in the global energy market."

About KAIFA

As the first smart metering enterprise that exports smart meter "Designed and Made in China", KAIFA is the only company in China has deployed large-scale smart meters and participated in major AMI projects in Europe, and till today, KAIFA has delivered more than 40 million smart meters to Europe. Besides, KAIFA has reached international sophisticated criteria in terms of PLC and wireless communication. Since 2002, KAIFA has delivered over 60 million smart meters to more than 60 utilities in 24 countries around the world, accumulating rich experience in design, integration, quality control, supply chain management and on-site service. Its self-designed products have also proved the reliability throughout the entire life cycle on site.

