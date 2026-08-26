LUGANSK, August 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces are using military capabilities supplied by European countries to target civilian buses in Russian regions, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik has told TASS.

Earlier, LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik reported that nine people, including a 20-year-old woman, were killed and six wounded in a Ukrainian strike on a bus traveling between Lisichansk and Stakhanov.

"What could be more harmless than a city or suburban bus carrying civilians? Yet the Nazis are using military capabilities supplied by Europe to target precisely these peaceful and defenseless civilian vehicles," Miroshnik said.