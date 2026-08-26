SPIEF to be held for 30th time on June 16-19, 2027

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The jubilee 30th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 16-19, 2027, the Roscongress Foundation reported.

"For 30 years, SPIEF has tackled the most pressing issues of the time - from questions of a secure and sustainable future and the challenges of globalization to economic sovereignty and dialogue focused on practical results. The SPIEF agenda has always reflected key changes in the world and the need for coordinated action. I am confident that the anniversary 30th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be a major milestone in the history of SPIEF and will create new opportunities for forming partnerships and implementing joint projects," Adviser to Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov was quoted as saying.

SPIEF is currently a force that unites the global community on the basis of trust and a commitment to development, he added. "The Forum creates conditions for interaction among all creative forces interested in equal and pragmatic cooperation," Kobyakov said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation.