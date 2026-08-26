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Deputy Russian foreign minister, Oman ambassador discuss situation in Persian Gulf

The meeting was held at Oman’s initiative

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko and Oman’s ambassador to Moscow Hamood bin Salim bin Abdullah Altowaiya on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region, according to a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"During the conversation, the latest developments in the Persian Gulf region and pressing issues related to further development of multifaceted Russian·Omani cooperation were discussed," the ministry noted.

The meeting was held at Oman’s initiative.

Iran and Oman previously agreed to open a temporary maritime corridor in the Strait of Hormuz that they would jointly manage, and to continue technical negotiations to on a permanent corridor. Tehran said that Iran and Oman are "ready to hold meetings with the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf" to exchange information and ensure safe navigation.

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