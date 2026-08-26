Number of children killed in Ukrainian attack on Krasnodar rises to five — mayor

KRASNODAR, August 26. /TASS/. Rescuers found the body of another child killed in a Ukrainian attack while clearing rubble at a rehabilitation center in Krasnodar, the city’s Mayor Yevgeny Naumov said on Telegram.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova earlier reported the death of a fourth child, a 14-year-old girl. The children’s ombudswoman offered her deepest condolences to the victims’ families.

Ukrainian forces launched a massive attack on Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region overnight on Monday. The attack damaged a private children’s center and a five-story apartment building in Krasnodar, injuring two women.