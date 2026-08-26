Over 2 million Russians wish to vote online — CEC chair

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. A total of 2,050,342 voters have already submitted applications to participate in remote electronic voting, Central Election Commission Chair Ella Pamfilova said at a commission meeting.

"More than two million voters - 2,050,342 in total - have already submitted applications to participate in remote electronic voting. The number continues to grow," Pamfilova said.

She also noted that applications to vote at one’s place of residence are still being accepted, with 571,049 applications submitted so far.

Elections to the ninth State Duma will be held on September 18, 19 and 20, 2026. For the first time, residents of Donbass and Novorossiya will participate in State Duma elections.