No contacts between Kremlin, US representatives planned — spokesman

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. No contacts between Kremlin and US representatives are planned so far, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

"There were no contacts between [CIA Director John Ratcliffe who visited Moscow] and the Kremlin. I cannot tell you anything about any further contacts-related agreements so far. I cannot speak on behalf of other agencies. No contacts are currently planned through Kremlin channels," he said when asked whether the Kremlin expects any visits by high-ranked US officials, whether any contacts are planned any time soon.

Russia’s contacts with Ratcliffe were conducted through special services, Peskov added.