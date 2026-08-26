MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Ukraine will have to repay the aid provided by Western countries, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in an interview with the Vesti news program.

"There's no escape from these loans. The Zelensky regime is staying afloat thanks to these payments. They don't stop to think about what will happen next. Then they'll have to pay. All aid comes with a price. Ukraine will have to repay it all," Volodin said.

He called Western aid to Ukraine a bondage for the Ukrainian people. "This is a centuries-old bondage that has now been placed around the necks of the Ukrainian people," he noted.