MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The regime of Vladimir Zelensky and the collective West are trying to use Ukrainians to fight against Russia to the last Ukrainian, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told the Vesti TV news program.

"The extermination of the Ukrainian people is underway. By whom? By Zelensky's neo-Nazi regime and the collective West. The collective West is trying to use Ukrainians to fight Russia to the last Ukrainian man and woman. As for the neo-Nazi regime, it wants to preserve itself," Volodin said.

He stressed that the Zelensky regime understands perfectly well that no one will need it, should it end the war with Russia.

"This is precisely where the crux of the problem arises, which both the collective West and the United States of America under Biden have gotten themselves into by initiating all these processes," he explained.