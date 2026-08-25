MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Many stolen Orthodox relics may be exploited by Kiev to finance arms supplies from Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for international cooperation in ensuring freedom of religion, Mikhail Melekh, revealed during a news briefing.

"There are strong reasons to believe that the seizure of Orthodox relics - including saints’ relics and church furnishings - is being carried out with the intent of transporting them out of Ukraine and reselling them. The current Ukrainian authorities, who are actively profiting from their country’s heritage, regard these artifacts merely as commodities," Melekh stated. "As the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture frequently emphasizes, their value is determined not by their spiritual or cultural significance but by their auction price."

The diplomat also noted that as early as June 2023, media reports raised alarms about Ukrainian officials reaching an agreement with UNESCO to remove ancient icons and relics from the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery, claiming this was to ensure their "safety" in European museums.

"Some experts reasonably believe that many stolen pieces of ancient Orthodox art could potentially be used as collateral or payment for Western arms deliveries to Ukraine," he added.