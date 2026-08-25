State Duma promises Russia will strip Armenia of all 'gifts' if it pivots to West

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Russia will strip Armenia of all the "gifts" and benefits it currently enjoys from Moscow if Yerevan aligns itself with the West, Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told TASS, commenting on the words of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, that there is no point in Moscow "casting pearls" before the current Armenian leadership.

Chepa said it will be impossible for Yerevan to "sit on two stools" simultaneously — meaning being a member of both the EU and the EAEU.

"They want to receive all the preferences from Russia and play up to the West. Let them play up to them. But then, naturally, we will also take back all the gifts we’ve been giving [this] country over the years. And it will be very difficult for [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan," he said.

Chepa said that Yeravan’s statements insinuating that Russia wants to kick them out of the CSTO are unfounded.

"No one will; let them leave on their own. If they don’t want to stay, let them leave. No one is holding anyone back," the deputy said.