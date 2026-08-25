LUGANSK, August 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are systematically targeting staff at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are systematically hunting down staff at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, periodically disrupting shift rotations and jeopardizing nuclear safety throughout the region," he said.

Miroshnik recalled that on August 18, Ukrainian troops used a drone to strike a bus stop in Energodar, where plant staff were waiting for company transportation to bring them to their work shift. As a result of the attack, one employee was killed and 20 were injured.