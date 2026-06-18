Russia, ASEAN to diversify energy supplies

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and ASEAN countries have agreed to expand cooperation aimed at ensuring energy security and diversifying energy supplies, according to a joint statement adopted at the summit in Kazan.

The parties plan to achieve this, among other measures, through the expansion of trade, investment and long-term commercial partnerships in the fields of oil, gas, LNG and electricity, in accordance with market principles and national legislation.

Russia and ASEAN member states intend to strengthen crisis preparedness and resilience through enhanced coordination, information sharing and joint research. They will explore opportunities for cooperation in improving practices related to the creation of strategic reserves and stockpiling.

The parties will expand cooperation in the fields of renewable energy, including hydropower, bioenergy, hydrogen energy and nuclear energy, as well as natural gas and LNG, and fossil fuels through the use of energy-efficiency and emissions-removal technologies.

Russia and ASEAN countries agreed to identify mutually acceptable areas of cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, where appropriate, in accordance with international safety standards, safeguards and non-proliferation principles. This includes such promising nuclear technologies as civilian nuclear power and small modular reactors.