Putin meets with prime minister of Malaysia

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, a TASS correspondent reports.

Putin maintains regular contact with the Malaysian leadership. He previously met with Anwar Ibrahim in May 2025 in Moscow, and in September 2024 at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Putin has also on three occasions met with the supreme ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, who visited Russia in August 2025, in January and May 2026.

The Kremlin highlighted that Malaysia is one of Russia's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region. Diplomatic relations were established in 1967, and their 60th anniversary will be celebrated soon. Moscow and Kuala Lumpur maintain an active political dialogue and contacts between the ministries and foreign ministries. Russia and Malaysia hold similar or overlapping positions on many pressing issues on the global and regional agenda, and effectively coordinate their work at the UN, BRICS, and other multilateral formats.