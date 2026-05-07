MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The first deployment of regular German troops outside Germany since World War II is serving as an outpost for a "thrust to the east," Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev wrote in his article on the militarization of Germany, published by RT.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council recalled that, to counter a "potential Russian invasion," Germany, under an agreement with Lithuania in spring 2025, decided to deploy the reinforced 45th Armored Brigade of the Bundeswehr about 30 km from the Republic of Belarus and 160 km from the Kaliningrad Region.

"This is the first deployment of regular German troops outside Germany since World War II, and a clear outpost for a 'thrust to the east.' It is impossible to perceive this military buildup, along with the deployment of corresponding long-term infrastructure, in any other way," Medvedev noted.