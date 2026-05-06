MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s strike on TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko in the Zaporozhye Region and its attack on the town of Dzhankoy in Crimea show what Kiev's ceasefire pledges are worth, a Russian lawmaker told TASS on Wednesday.

TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko came under a Ukrainian drone strike in the center of the frontline town of Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region during the ceasefire declared by Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky starting on May 6.

"The Ukrainian drone strike on TASS photojournalist Alexander Polegenko in the Zaporozhye Region and the death of five civilians in Crimea’s Dzhankoy after a massive attack during the ceasefire declared by Ukraine are a bitter and revealing signal of the insignificance and falsity of the Zelensky regime’s pledges," Roza Chemeris, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said.

According to her, Zelensky, who "easily makes promises and just as easily breaks them," does not deserve to be trusted.

"But if the words and promises of a country's leader are worthless, then this country has no future. And that's regrettable," she stressed.

In response to Russia’s ceasefire for May 8-9, Ukraine declared a "truce" beginning at midnight on May 6. However, half an hour before that, the Ukrainian military attacked Dzhankoy, killing five civilians, Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov reported.