Putin to meet with cabinet members to discuss development of Russia’s Arctic zone

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a video meeting with cabinet members tomorrow to discuss the development of the country’s Arctic zone and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor initiative, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"On April 23, Vladimir Putin will chair a video meeting with members of the Russian government. The focus will be on the development of Russia’s Arctic zone and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor," the statement reads.

Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev, Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation CEO Alexey Likhachev, and Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis, who chairs the State Council Commission on the Northern Sea Route and the Arctic, are expected to deliver reports.