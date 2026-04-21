Russia’s people win thanks to their unity — Putin

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin highlighted the enduring strength of Russia’s unity, emphasizing that the nation’s victories have always been rooted in the collective spirit of its people. Speaking at the ceremony to honor the recipients of the 3rd All-Russia Municipal Service Award, he reflected on the historic resilience demonstrated during the Great Patriotic War.

"During the Great Patriotic War, the entire home front worked tirelessly for our soldiers and defenders. They didn’t just produce tanks, planes, guns, and shells - during the most challenging months of 1941-1942, in the harshest winter, children, grandmothers, and women knitted socks, sent parcels, and offered support to those on the frontlines," the Russian leader recalled. "This unity was the key to our victory then, and it remains the cornerstone of our success today."

He extended his congratulations to everyone present, expressing gratitude and well-wishes. "We look forward to seeing some of our colleagues again soon. Happy holidays!" he concluded, reaffirming the unbreakable bond that continues to unite the nation.