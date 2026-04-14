West keeps on playing dangerous games around Taiwan — Lavrov

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. The West keeps on playing dangerous games around Taiwan and fanning tensions around the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

"As for the eastern part of the Eurasian continent, very dangerous games continue to be played here. Both on the Taiwan issue and on the South China Sea issue. The situation on the Korean Peninsula as well as in an area that has long been a space of cooperation and good-neighborliness, the so-called ASEAN-centric space, is being destabilized by creating small-scale, bloc-based structures in a bid to contain both China and Russia, which also share borders with this crucial region and this crucial part of Eurasia," Lavrov stressed.

"So, our entire continent requires keen attention. I am convinced that today we will be able to discuss in detail our practical steps in line with the Chinese president’s initiatives on global security and other areas, and in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiative on forming a Eurasian-wide security architecture," he added.