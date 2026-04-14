MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Israeli intelligence on the Russian track may acquire new dimensions now that Roman Gofman, a Belarusian native, has been named the new Mossad chief, given the ties between Israel and the Kiev regime, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the appointment of Major General Gofman as the next Mossad chief. Gofman was born in Mozyr, Belarus, in 1976, and in 1990 he relocated to Israel before starting to serve as Netanyahu’s military secretary in May 2024.

"The [Mossad] activity in the Russian direction may acquire a new dimension, given the availability of the closest possible ties between the Kiev regime and Tel Aviv. GUR (Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate - TASS) relied on Mossad’s practices and direct participation of Mossad staff for the planning of its numerous operations against Russia. This may involve the provision of access to combat and intelligence solutions, using AI algorithms," the expert explained.

According to Stepanov, the appointment indicates a paradigm shift. "The decision is largely underpinned by Netanyahu’s ambitions to have a strong grip on the key special services which conduct operations overseas. And Gofman’s career background suggests that Mossad will prioritize military operations using a broader set of tools beyond the capabilities of its intelligence and espionage activities," he argued.

Mossad is being transformed into a network agency that will have all instruments of influence, including military ones, at its disposal, the expert surmised. "Apart from intelligence gathering, its key task will be to carry out military operations targeting rogue politicians and the opponents’ command, while de-facto this is a personal army for the elimination of leaders that is currently managed and coordinated by Netanyahu," he emphasized.