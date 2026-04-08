{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Chances for normalization of ties with Seoul exist — Russian ambassador

While receiving credentials from South Korean Ambassador Lee Seok-bae at the Kremlin on January 15, the Russian leader said that Moscow "counts on restoring relations" with Seoul

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The normalization of relations with Seoul is possible and appears more likely than with most other hostile countries, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with TASS.

"Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin confirm that, taking into account a number of factors, the prospects for normalizing relations with the Republic of Korea appear more likely than with most other hostile countries," the diplomat noted.

While receiving credentials from South Korean Ambassador Lee Seok-bae at the Kremlin on January 15, the Russian leader said that Moscow "counts on restoring relations" with Seoul.

"As is known, South Korea, having joined the collective West’s anti-Russian sanctions campaign, has since 2022 introduced export control measures covering a wide range of goods supplied to Russia. The country’s new leadership has not so far moved toward easing these sanctions, but at the same time is refraining from introducing new restrictions," Zinovyev clarified.

"Under such circumstances, certain opportunities remain for developing practical ties, albeit within fairly tight limits determined by the aforementioned restrictions. A return of relations to a path of normalization is a matter for the future," he added.

Tags
Foreign policy
Energy markets may take months to normalize — Russia’s envoy
"Energy markets will take months to normalize even if the Strait of Hormuz remains open," Kirill Dmitriev wrote
Read more
Russia will reach Mars in 50 years, says cosmonaut Kononenko
Russia's training program and methodology is among the best in the world, the head of the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center emphasized
Read more
Press review: Could Iran mine Strait of Hormuz and war riles American public
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 12th
Read more
Iran breaks off direct contacts with US after Trump threatened its destruction — WSJ
One source claims that Tehran took the step in a sign of defiance to Washington's position
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian cruise missile components enterprises over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
State of emergency introduced in Russia’s Dagestan
The response level will be increased to the federal one soon
Read more
US achieves core military objects in Iran in 38 days — White House
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that tough negotiations created an opening for a diplomatic solution and long-term peace
Read more
Damage caused to Iran to be compensated from investment fund being created — agency
Fars added that there is no information yet on its structure or management forms
Read more
FACTBOX: What to know about armed attack on Israeli Consulate General in Istanbul
One of the attackers was killed, while two others were wounded
Read more
North Korea fires several ballistic missiles towards Sea of Japan — Yonhap
It was North Korea’s fourth missile launch this year
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup East destroys seven Ukrainian Starlink stations
Russian heavy flamethrower crews struck Ukrainian positions
Read more
Press review: Iran missile risks may expand conflict and US eyes regime change in Cuba
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 4th
Read more
Washington aware of Kiev’s attempts to interfere in US, Hungarian elections — Vance
The US vice president said this is part of the cost of doing business within some elements of Ukraine's system
Read more
Iran launches Wave 99 of its operation targeting US, Israel — IRGC
The military of the Islamic republic struck a number of targets in the UAE and Kuwait
Read more
US confirms to Israel that it remains committed to common goals — premier
The Times of Israel cites Benjamin Netanyahu as saying that these goals were shared by the US, Israel and Israel’s regional allies
Read more
Kiev has long since crossed 'red lines' with attacks on US tankers — expert
Olzhas Baidildinov said that such actions cannot be justified under any circumstances
Read more
Press review: US pressures Kiev on peace talks and EU keeps ban on Russian nuclear fuel
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 27th
Read more
Shiite radicals release US journalist Kittleson abducted in Iraq
Kataib Hezbollah demanded that the journalist leave the country immediately
Read more
US lost aircraft worth more than $500 million during rescue of pilot in Iran — expert
Alexander Stepanov opined that the rescue operation was primarily a public relations effort, driven by the Trump administration’s desire for some form of victory
Read more
Western special services deliver chemical weapons to Ukraine — Russia’s OPCW envoy
Vladimir Tarabrin says the supplies of toxic agents and protective equipment may indicate "plans to hold large-scale false flag attacks"
Read more
Russia’s Lavrov discusses Persian Gulf escalation with UAE counterpart
"The importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, which leads to human casualties and causes serious damage to vital civilian infrastructure was noted," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated
Read more
Zelensky is crossing ‘red lines’ by attacking Russian schools — Russian diplomat
On the morning of April 7, Ukrainian artillery struck the school in Velykaya Znamenka, resulting in multiple casualties
Read more
US yet to answer Pakistan’s proposal to extend deadline for deal with Iran — White House
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted as saying that the president was aware of the proposal
Read more
Press review: Washington plans Iran ground move as oil surge adds $41.5B to Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 23rd
Read more
Kiev is building bridges to Moldova for military cargo delivery — Russian military
The Ukrainian government plans to allocate 14.3 million euros in May for the reconstruction of the bridge in Mayaki, Odessa Region, as well as for the construction of additional roads in the area
Read more
US had to accept Iran’s ten-point plan — TV
According to the state broadcaster, the ceasefire preconditions of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz, permission to enrich uranium, and compensations were accepted
Read more
IN BRIEF: Russian Prime Minister comments on current energy market situation
According to Mikhail Mishustin, approximately 10% of global liquid hydrocarbon production was suddenly removed from the market due to the situation in the Persian Gulf
Read more
Israeli gas fields included in list of possible targets for IRGC attacks — agency
According to the report by Fars, the Karish and Tanin gas fields "play a key role in the energy supply" of Israel
Read more
Russian-made device for analyzing Lunar dust arrives in China ahead of space mission
Two other Russian devices, including the Alien plasma analyzer, are being prepared for a space mission in 2028-2029
Read more
Ex-chief of US counterterrorism center warns US against attempts to destroy Iran
There is still time to avert disaster if US President Donald Trump finds the courage to pursue serious negotiations rather than reckless rage and destruction, Joe Kent said
Read more
Russia to carefully consider request for Maduro's asylum if petitioned — ambassador
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized the firmness of Russia’s position
Read more
Bahraini UNSC draft resolution would have greenlit aggression against Iran — diplomat
The draft resolution was not passed by the UN Security Council as it was supported by 11 members, while Russia and China voted against and Pakistan and Colombia abstained
Read more
Iran air defenses take down five Tomahawk missiles in Qazvin — IRGC
Earlier, the United States and Israel attacked a railway line in Qazvin
Read more
Shelling attack on school in Zaporozhye Region morally reprehensible — Russian MP
According to the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, six people, including five children were injured
Read more
Iran seeks $2 mln vessel fee for Strait of Hormuz passage under its peace plan — NYT
According to the newspaper, Tehran also intends to split the fees from vessels with Oman, which lies across the strait
Read more
Trump escalates rhetoric against Iran as deadline for deal nears
The US president said that "a whole civilization will die tonight"
Read more
Kharkov soldiers shoot down drone carrying drugs for Ukrainian army
It was established that the drone was sent from the military positions of Ukraine’s 2nd Khartia Corps with the wrong coordinates and flew into territory controlled by the Russian army
Read more
US-Israeli operation against Iran violates UN charter — China’s representative
The sovereignty, security and the territorial integrity of the Gulf States must be fully respected, Fu Cong said
Read more
Russia achieves major progress over course of special military operation — Roscosmos CEO
Dmitry Bakanov revealed that 1,357 Roscosmos staff were taking part in the special military operation
Read more
US postpones possible attack on Iran by two weeks — Trump
The US president says Iran must agree to a "complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz"
Read more
IDF says started to intercept another Iranian missile launch
The statement was published after an announcement of a ceasefire with Iran was made public
Read more
Six cruise missiles intercepted over Iran’s Qazvin province
According to a report by Press TV, a Tomahawk was among the missiles
Read more
Press review: US could use Kurds against Iran as NATO unwilling to drop expansion plans
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, March 5th
Read more
Carlson urges US military to disobey presidential order to strike Iran
The journalist warns that the world is at a "pivot point" after which "nothing is the same"
Read more
Iranian crisis exposes weakness of NATO, EU — Russian presidential envoy
Kirill Dmitriev says the conflict has unveiled "their profound rift with the US"
Read more
Press review: US nears Iran ground invasion as Ukraine hits Russia with Flamingo missiles
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, March 30th
Read more
Russia skips Bahraini UN resolution to avoid derailing process — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Russia sought to ensure that the text would not harm anyone or be used for any malicious purposes
Read more
Press review: US, Russia may agree on Crimea as US, Israel differ on Iran war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 18th
Read more
Press review: US may end Iran war as Ukraine drones strike Russia’s Ust-Luga
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 1st
Read more
North Korea fires what could be ballistic missile — Japan Coast Guard
According to the report, the projectile has already fallen
Read more
Second construction stage of Ust-Luga terminal water area completed
The throughput capacity of the terminal is 12.6 mln metric tons per year at this stage
Read more
Press review: Iran rejects US ultimatum as EU seeks to strip Hungary of voting rights
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7th
Read more
Press review: US weighs Iran assault as Middle East war disrupts Kiev air defenses
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 20th
Read more
Bahrain's resolution on the Strait of Hormuz was not adopted by the UN Security Council
Russia and China opposed the measure
Read more
US-Iranian ceasefire to come into force when Strait of Hormuz reopens — Axios
US President Donald Trump earlier announced a two-week postponement of the strikes on Iran’s civil infrastructure
Read more
Vance, Witkoff, Kushner expected at US-Iran talks in Pakistan — CNN
Pakistan agreed to mediate the negotiations at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Read more
Parliament speaker Ghalibaf to lead Iranian delegation at talks with US — media
US Vice President JD Vance will head the US delegation
Read more
Roscosmos skeptical about extending ISS service life after 2024 under sanctions
The Russian space agency hopes that the US Department of State will soon stop its pressure on NASA and allow it to begin a dialogue with Russia
Read more
Military command hands Trump new options for strikes on Iran — newspaper
According to the report, the US military is actively preparing to enter a new phase of its operation against Iran
Read more
US president expects 'Golden Age' to begin in Middle East
Donald Trump claimed that Iran wants it to happen
Read more
US in intense talks on Iran — US leader
President Donald Trump also says he expects a briefing on Pakistan’s proposal to be held soon
Read more
Oil production dip in Middle East estimated at 7.5 mln barrels per day — EIA
"Oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz continue to be limited causing oil storage to fill quickly in countries that rely on the waterway for exports," the US Energy Information Administration said
Read more
Israel to continue strikes on Iran, operations against Hezbollah — The Times of Israel
According to the report, the Israel Defense Forces issued at least two statements about missile launches from Iran after the supposed ceasefire start
Read more
Trump remains cautiously optimistic about negotiations with Iran — Fox News
According to Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the US president admitted that the negotiations were "incredibly complex"
Read more
Kiev increases transit of NATO equipment through Moldova — military expert
Andrey Marochko said that Ukrainian engineering troops are constructing temporary pontoon crossings and using specialized medium-sized floating transporters
Read more
US Secretary of State confirms release of US journalist kidnapped in Iraq
Marco Rubio says the Department of State is "working to support her safe departure from Iraq"
Read more
Ten-point plan to end war: US accepts Iran’s proposal
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in turn, declared victory and a "historic and crushing defeat" of the US and Israel
Read more
IN BRIEF: Kremlin spokesman comments on CPC attack, global energy crisis in daily briefing
Russia has received "a large number of requests" for energy supplies from alternative consumers and talks are underway, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
US promised Israel to seek removal of all nuclear materials from Iran — newspaper
According to a source cited by The Times of Israel, Washington also promised it would demand that Iran halt uranium enrichment
Read more
Israeli military reports another missile launch from Iran
This is the second missile launch after the announcement of a US-Iranian ceasefire
Read more
Iran war close to over, Kiev’s interference in elections: Vance’s statements
The US vice president said that reaching peace in the shortest order meets the interests of the United States, Europe and Ukraine
Read more
US, Israel lost 11 aircraft while searching for F-15 pilots in Iran — MWM
As MWM notes, this scale of losses demonstrates the significant risks associated with operating aircraft over Iranian territory
Read more
If Trump implements his threat against Iran, this would be gravest crime — UN
"Threats that spread fear and terror among civilians are unacceptable and must cease immediately," Volker Turk said
Read more
Press review: US eyes unblocking Strait of Hormuz as Israel moves to expand ops in Lebanon
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 13th
Read more
US-Israeli actions key reason behind blocked Hormuz — China’s representative at UN
China urges US and Israel strongly to immediately cease its illegal military actions, Fu Cong said
Read more
Press review: Iran won't compromise with US as Russia offers lifeline in Mideast crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, March 10th
Read more
US proposes replacing Witkoff with JD Vance on negotiating team, Iran reveals
According to the source, Washington is concerned about a possible energy price rise next week amid the ongoing conflict with Iran
Read more
Trump announces two-week bilateral ceasefire with Iran
The US has "already met and exceeded all Military objectives" and is "very far" advanced toward a long-term peace deal, the president says
Read more
Press review: Trump searches for Iran offramp as one Gulf state weighs joining war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 25th
Read more
Russia, China offer well-balanced UNSC draft resolution on Iran — diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz was attainable only through ending hostilities and reaching a negotiated solution
Read more
Ex-head coach of Russia’s Zenit FC, Romanian national team Lucescu dies at age of 80
According to ESPN, Lucescu was hospitalized on April 3, after reportedly suffering a heart attack
Read more
Russia negotiating oil supplies to alternative consumers — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said there is a huge number of requests to purchase Russia's energy resources
Read more
Israel urges US against agreement with Iran without Strait of Hormuz deal — Axios
The portal reported that the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also urged Washington against concessions on the Strait of Hormuz
Read more
Vice president says US military hits military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island
According to JD Vance, the strikes had nothing to do with US President Donald Trump’s deadline for a deal with Tehran
Read more
Heavy UAV operators training takes around two months — deputy commander
A number of units that were formed at the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026 are carrying out combat missions
Read more
Press review: Trump floats sanctions relief as oil soars and Israel's nuclear shadow looms
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, March 11th
Read more
Iran’s revenue from shipping through Strait of Hormuz could top $64 bln — TV
According to Iran’s state broadcaster, 32,000 vessels passed through the strait last year
Read more
Russia’s Medvedev sees Iran’s success in Trump’s approval to discuss its 10-point plan
Dmitry Medvedev noted that it was not clear if Washington would accept the plan
Read more
Three injured in Lugansk, 73 downed Ukrainian drones: overnight attack on Russian regions
The aftermath of the attack is being eliminated
Read more
China facilitated US-Iranian ceasefire — AP
According to the news agency, Beijing initially tried to act through intermediaries, including Islamabad, Ankara, and Cairo. After that, Chinese officials directly contacted Iran
Read more
Bahraini UNSC resolution jeopardized prospects for talks with Iran — Russian diplomat
Vasily Nebenzya says that a unilateral resolution would also hinder peace initiatives undertaken by China, Pakistan, and Turkey
Read more
Hungary confident Ukraine’s oil blockade will end soon — Orban
According to the Hungarian prime minister, Budapest has a plan to accomplish it
Read more
Seoul aware of Moscow's military response if US deploys missiles — ambassador
According to Georgy Zinovyev, Moscow does not possess any data indicating an intention to deploy US intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles in South Korea
Read more
Power stations torched in France in apparent anti-war gesture — paper
The arson left about 3,000 houses without electricity
Read more
EU to face austerity amid absence of cheap oil — Russian security official
Commenting on the situation in the Middle East in the context of the concluded ceasefire between Iran and the US, Dmitry Medvedev pointed out that there are not two "players" in this conflict, but three
Read more
Israeli opposition leader slams US-Iran agreement as catastrophe for Jewish state
Yair Lapid pointed out that Israel had not even been invited to take part in talks between Washington and Tehran
Read more
Russia-China draft UN Security Council resolution calls for talks — China’s representative
Fu Cong criticized the hurriedness of UN Security Council’s decision to vote on Bahrain’s draft resolution amid serious reservations of Beijing and Moscow
Read more
Petrochemical plant in Iran’s Mahshahr comes under attack — news agency
In a separate report, Press TV says that Israel and the United States struck an aluminum plant in Arak
Read more
Middle East crisis will increase inflationary pressure globally — Russian PM
Mikhail Mishustin noted that a number of countries are forced to limit exports to protect their domestic markets and the interests of their consumers
Read more
Iranians take to streets to celebrate ‘US defeat’ — Mehr news agency
A video shot from Tehran's largest street shows people with Iranian flags, loud music is played in the background
Read more
Rubio hopes to receive new information about possibility of US-Iran deal
The head of the US foreign policy department noted that, as a result of the conflict with Iran, "the whole world’s been impacted" with economic consequences
Read more