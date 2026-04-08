Chances for normalization of ties with Seoul exist — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The normalization of relations with Seoul is possible and appears more likely than with most other hostile countries, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinovyev said in an interview with TASS.

"Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ceremony of presenting credentials by foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin confirm that, taking into account a number of factors, the prospects for normalizing relations with the Republic of Korea appear more likely than with most other hostile countries," the diplomat noted.

While receiving credentials from South Korean Ambassador Lee Seok-bae at the Kremlin on January 15, the Russian leader said that Moscow "counts on restoring relations" with Seoul.

"As is known, South Korea, having joined the collective West’s anti-Russian sanctions campaign, has since 2022 introduced export control measures covering a wide range of goods supplied to Russia. The country’s new leadership has not so far moved toward easing these sanctions, but at the same time is refraining from introducing new restrictions," Zinovyev clarified.

"Under such circumstances, certain opportunities remain for developing practical ties, albeit within fairly tight limits determined by the aforementioned restrictions. A return of relations to a path of normalization is a matter for the future," he added.