Shelling attack on school in Zaporozhye Region morally reprehensible — Russian MP

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has slammed Ukraine’s shelling attack on a school in the Zaporozhye Region as a morally reprehensible act, one that has no justification.

In the morning on April 7, Ukrainian troops opened artillery fire at a school in the village of Velikaya Znamenka in the Zaporozhye Region. According to the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, six people, including five children were injured. Deputy head of the local administration Alexander Reznichenko died while helping evacuate schoolchildren.

"The Ukrainian army committed another terror attack having shelled a school in Velikaya Znamenka in the Zaporozhye Region. Innocent children were hurt! And those who are now calling from European platforms for continuing to support Zelensky with money and weapons are direct accomplices in the attack on Russian schoolchildren," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), told TASS.

In this environment, he slammed Zelensky’s statements that he is ready for an Easter ceasefire as cynical. "The European leadership needs to finally open its eyes and see that by supporting Zelensky they are sponsoring genocide in Donbass and Novorossia, stripping them of the right to a peaceful future," the lawmaker stressed.