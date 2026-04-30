Russian agriculture ministry expects high yield after late sowing — minister

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Late sowing offers opportunities to get a high yield, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"Certainly, we are now going according to the scenario of 2022 in average, when sowing was rather late in 2022, but as you remember, we got the record-high yield of 157 mln tons of grain crops in 2022. Therefore, in this regard, late sowing certainly gives an opportunity to receive the heavy yield and we reckon upon that," the minister said.

The ministry hopes the weather will make it possible to meet the sowing deadline set in the agricultural process in the near time, Lut noted.

"Our spring campaign in the country is still rather challenging. The weather is rather abnormal with us, plenty of precipitation, and the center of the Volga Region, and a part of the south cannot normally go to fields for spring sowing. In all other matters, we, our farmers are provided with everything and are ready technically and technologically. The issue is only with the weather. The window has started opening today in the central part of Russia today, and some businesses were able to take to the field," the minister added.