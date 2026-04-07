Russian-made device for analyzing Lunar dust arrives in China ahead of space mission

MOSCOW, April 7. /TASS/. A Russian-designed device for monitoring Lunar dust has been delivered to China and is ready to be part of the Chang’e-7 mission next fall, according to a presentation of a report by the director of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

"The Russian-made PmL Lunar dust detector is in China, ready for a [space] flight scheduled for the fall of 2026," the text of a slide from the report on the Russian Lunar exploration program until 2030 reads.

Two other Russian devices, including the Alien plasma analyzer, are being prepared for a space mission in 2028-2029, the presentation shows.

News came in September 2025 that Russia’s state-owned corporation Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) signed a memorandum of understanding on installing a Russian research instrument for Lunar dust monitoring on China’s Chang’e-7 spacecraft.