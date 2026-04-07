Vice president says US military hits military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island

BUDAPEST, April 7. /TASS/. US forces carried out strikes on military facilities on Iran’s Kharg Island, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"My understanding is that we were going to strike some military targets on Kharg Island; I believe we have done so," he told a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest.

According to Vance, the strikes had nothing to do with US President Donald Trump’s deadline for a deal with Tehran. "I don't think the news about Kharg Island represents a change in strategy," he noted.

Trump "continues to say the deadline is eight o'clock" Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, Vance added.

The Mehr news agency reported earlier that Kharg Island, which houses Iran’s main oil terminals, was hit by a series of US-Israeli strikes.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Axios on April 5 that chances were high a deal with Iran could be made by April 7. Earlier, he had threatened to attack Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure unless Tehran reopened the Strait of Hormuz to tanker traffic by April 6. Trump later extended his deadline for a potential deal with Iran until 8:00 p.m. ET on April 7 (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 8).