SIMFEROPOL, April 6. /TASS/. Britain has long been engaged in covert activities aimed at destabilizing Russia and for many years it has incited Ukrainian elites to confront Moscow, positioning itself as a participant in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Mikhail Sheremet, a member of the State Duma representing the Republic of Crimea and serving on the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, said in an interview with TASS.

"Britain has never harbored friendly intentions toward Russia," Sheremet stated. "For decades, it has been orchestrating nationalist revanchist schemes, exploiting the greed and naivety of Ukrainian elites embroiled in corruption. The current confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is the inevitable outcome of their long-standing subversive efforts." He further argued that it is logical to consider Britain as one of the opposing parties in the conflict, with all the implications that entails.

Sheremet warned that otherwise, Britain risks compelling the corrupt Kiev regime - whose families and stolen assets are often based in London - to follow a scenario characterized by forced mobilization and a relentless fight to the last Ukrainian.

Earlier, Russia’s Ambassador to Britain, Andrey Kelin, told the daily Izvestia that London appears interested in escalating hostilities in Ukraine, rather than in promoting peace through the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbass. According to Kelin, such a move would be viewed by Britain as a "gift to Moscow.".