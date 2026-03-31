Russia will continue to upgrade transport infrastructure — Putin

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russia will continue to improve transport infrastructure, expand the network of federal and regional roads, and enhance the safety of the Northern Sea Route and the Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, President Vladimir Putin said. He was speaking at the opening ceremony of transport infrastructure facilities, which was held via video link.

The President noted that Russia possesses colossal logistics and transit potential, and given the changes in the global economy, it is essential to utilize this potential as effectively as possible to diversify logistics flows and offer new, safer, more reliable, and more profitable routes.

"To achieve this, we will definitely continue to upgrade transport infrastructure and expand the network of federal and regional roads. We will improve the safety and sustainability of shipping along the Northern Sea Route and the entire Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor, and expand the capacity of the Eastern polygon [of Russian Railways - Transsib and BAM - TASS]," Putin said.