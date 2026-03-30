Russia, Cuba sign health cooperation memorandum — Russian Health Ministry

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia and Cuba signed a memorandum of understanding following talks between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga, and Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Russia’s Health Ministry reported.

"The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Scientific Center for Expertise of Medical Products of the Russian Health Ministry and the Center for State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment and Devices of Cuba (CECMED). Following the talks, the sides confirmed interest in developing bilateral cooperation in all areas of healthcare and outlined concrete steps for its implementation," the ministry said.

The Russian health minister noted the long-standing friendly ties between Russia and Cuba, based on mutual support and high humanitarian ideals, and gave a positive assessment of Cuba’s healthcare system and its international role.

"Currently, the most active cooperation with Cuban colleagues is implemented in two areas. The first one is education, particularly postgraduate training, as more than 120 specialists have already upgraded their qualifications in our country. The second one is maternal and childhood issues. In addition, pharmaceutical collaboration should be noted, as our Cuban colleagues have areas that are innovative, including the development of certain medicines," the minister said, according to the Health Ministry’s press service.

The Cuban delegation also visited the V.A. Almazov National Medical Research Center of the Russian Health Ministry. "During the visit to the V.A. Almazov National Medical Research Center, one of the largest centers in Europe, our colleagues familiarized themselves with the center’s experience in using artificial intelligence, the work of the analytics division, and integrated operating rooms where the most complex surgeries can be performed," Murashko added.

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