Dmitriev likens EU ignoring energy crisis to delaying ringing of loud alarm clock

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. The Europeans' ignoring of the ongoing energy crisis is similar to postponing the ringing of a deafeningly loud alarm clock, said Kirill Dmitriev, Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries.

"One month late, the EU's energy crisis realization has slowly started to trickle in. It feels like someone hitting snooze on a blaring alarm - fully aware there’s a problem, just not quite ready to deal with it yet," Dmitriev said on X commenting on the words of European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde about Europe's clash with an economic shock.

Dmitriev, who is also head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, criticized The Wall Street Journal for a belated analysis saying that the energy crisis could spread to the markets of fertilizers, consumer goods, semiconductors and cotton.