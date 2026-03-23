LONDON, March 23. /TASS/. The long delay with the arrival of the British Dragon destroyer to defend Cyprus has revealed the uselessness of London’s military "umbrella," Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin said.

"Iran's fierce resistance to the US-Israeli aggression and the rapid expansion of the conflict to the entire region indeed caught British planners off guard, which local politicians have blamed on the government. Insufficient preparedness for military operations in the Middle East has been revealed," he told TASS.

"Such a cautious tactic on the part of the [Prime Minister] Keir Starmer's government has prompted questions. After all, by allowing London to deploy military facilities on their territory, the countries of the region expect that in the event of a crisis they will be covered by the British military "umbrella." However, as events have shown, it turned out to be useless," he added.