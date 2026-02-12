Russia's position on New START unchanged — MFA

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Moscow’s stance on the expiration of the New START Treaty remains unchanged, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed.

"All our positions, which were articulated in connection with the treaty’s expiration, were clearly outlined in the statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry on February 4," she stated during a news briefing. "These positions have not shifted and continue to be relevant."

The New START Treaty, signed in 2010, officially expired on February 5, 2026. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow now considers that "the parties to the New START Treaty are no longer bound by any obligations or symmetrical declarations within the framework of the treaty, including its core provisions. In essence, they are free to determine their next steps."

Despite this, Russia emphasizes its commitment to responsible and balanced action, basing its strategic offensive arms policy on a thorough analysis of US military strategies and the broader strategic environment. The Foreign Ministry’s statement underscores that "Russia remains invariably prepared for decisive military-technical countermeasures to mitigate potential threats to national security."

At the same time, Moscow remains open to diplomatic and political avenues aimed at stabilizing the strategic landscape and "willing to explore mutually beneficial dialogue solutions, provided the appropriate conditions for such engagement are created," the Foreign Ministry added.