Ukrainian crisis not about territories, but Russophobia — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict is rooted not in territorial disputes, but in the Nazi regime’s desire to eradicate everything Russian, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media.

"They claim that the problem is about the territory. No, the Nazi regime which wants to annihilate everything Russian is the problem, not the territory which has been developed and created by the Russian people in these territories over centuries," he stressed.

In this regard, Lavrov recalled the words of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko, who vowed that "Ukrainian children would attend kindergartens and schools and have fun at matinees, while Russian children in Donbass would be confined to basements."

"These are the people we are now liberating," Lavrov stressed.