Most countries consider US operation in Venezuela illegal — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The majority of countries consider the US’ actions in Venezuela illegal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Our position remains unchanged. This position is fundamental, based on the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states whose governments naturally represent the interests of the entire population," he said following talks with Namibian Minister of International Relations and Trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi. Lavrov is confident that "Venezuela was precisely such a state."

Russia’s "fundamental assessments of the illegal operation" that has been carried out by the United States "are shared by the overwhelming majority of states, countries of the global South, the global East," the minister added.

"Only Western Europeans and other Washington’s allies are so shamefacedly trying to avoid making fundamental assessments of the operation in Venezuela," he noted.

Washington's actions indicate that the United States is pursuing a course of action aimed at dividing the system of international relations, Lavrov said. "It's clear to everyone that this is a gross violation of international law," Russian Foreign Minister said as he described the operation in Venezuela.

On January 3, US President Donald Trump announced a military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife by American forces. On January 5, the couple appeared before the US Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, where they face charges of alleged involvement in drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Vice President Delcy Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s interim president on January 6. Meanwhile, Trump has said that Washington would "run" Venezuela in the interim.