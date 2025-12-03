Russian bases in Syria operational, play stabilizing role in region — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russian military bases in Syria continue to operate and play a crucial role in stabilizing the region, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

"In simple terms, as we have stated before, we believe that these bases, along with the Russian military presence, contribute significantly to stabilizing the situation in Syria and the broader region," Vershinin told RTVI in an interview.

He emphasized that "these bases remain operational and serve as a positive, stabilizing factor in the overall regional context." The diplomat also reaffirmed that the bases can be employed for the receipt and distribution of humanitarian aid, which is essential for Syria and is delivered through various channels.

Vershinin underscored that "there are no sanctions currently in place that would restrict such military-technical cooperation with Syria." He added, "Of course, all activities must be conducted in strict accordance with the interests of bilateral relations as well as the broader goals of regional stability and security."

Russia maintains two military facilities in Syria: a naval logistics base in Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase near Jableh in Latakia province. On December 19, 2024, President Putin announced that Moscow had offered to use these bases for delivering humanitarian aid to Syria. A TASS source later indicated that the new Syrian authorities have no immediate plans to terminate the agreements allowing Russia to operate these facilities in Latakia and Tartus.