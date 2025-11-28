Science, art, sport should be apolitical — Putin

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. Like art and sports, science should unite people, and have no political dimension, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

During a meeting with young scientists in the Kremlin, the Russian leader noted that the objective of a project like the Congress of Young Scientists is to create a platform for free communication and exchange of opinions and ideas, for establishing contacts between people who want to pursue science.

"Because science, just like art and sport, should not have any political element, should bring people together," Putin stressed.