Agreement on mutual dispatch of troops with India goes to Russian parliament

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The Russian government has submitted for ratification a Russian-Indian agreement on the procedure of mutual dispatch of personnel, warships and warplanes on each other’s territory to the Russian parliament’s lower chamber, the State Duma.

The document, uploaded to the State Duma’s electronic database, "ratifies an agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the Republic of India about the procedure of dispatching Russian military units, warships and warplanes and of dispatching the Republic of India’s military units, warships and warplanes on the territory of the Russian Federation, as well as on organizing their mutual technical and logistical support."

The document was signed in Moscow on February 18, 2025.

An explanatory note to the document says that troops can be dispatched for joint drills and training sessions, humanitarian assistance, disaster response and in other cases, agreed by the sides.

The Russian government believes that the ratification of the document will strengthen cooperation between Russia and India in the military sphere.