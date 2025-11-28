Lavrov describes Putin-Orban talks as very positive

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban proceeded in a very positive manner, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The Russian president was conducting the talks, we tried to help him at his request. I think that the conversation [was] very positive," the minister said.

Unlike the European Union, Russia respects Hungary’s position on Ukraine, Lavrov continued.

When asked whether Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will inform US President Donald Trump about the outcome of his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov said he wouldn’t speculate "about the plans of the head of government of a sovereign country, our good time-tested partner."

"Unlike European countries, who often lodge protests and accuse Orban of not coordinating his actions with Brussels, we do not prohibit anything," Lavrov said. "We just don’t do this, never, because we respect the stance of Hungary, and of any other country."

It was Putin and Orban’s 13th meeting overall and their third since the start of the special military operation. Apart from that, the leaders of Russia and Hungary regularly talk to each other over the phone.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly said that it was ready to continue cooperation with Russia in areas that are not affected by Western sanctions. The most important of them is the energy sector, including deliveries of Russian oil, gas and nuclear fuel for the Paks nuclear power plant. The sides have also managed to preserve their ties in pharmacology, food industry and agriculture.