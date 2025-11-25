Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan on state visit

BISHKEK, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Bishkek on a three-day state visit.

A lavish reception was organized at Manas Airport in honor of the distinguished guest: national flags were raised, and a guard of honor was lined up. Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov personally met the Russian leader at the ramp of the presidential plane.

As Presidential Aide for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov previously said, the visit will begin with a memorial ceremony. The two presidents will lay wreaths at the Eternal Flame on the Victory Square. Then Putin and Japarov will have an informal dinner. The next day will be devoted to the protocol events provided for in the framework of the state visit, and Russian-Kyrgyz negotiations will take place. Besides, Putin is scheduled to hold a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. On November 27, Putin will take part in a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council and, as he always does at these events, will talk with journalists from the Kremlin pool.