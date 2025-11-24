Important to proceed from official information on US plan, not yet available — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. It is inappropriate to discuss media leaks about the content of the US peace plan; Russia must proceed from official information, and none has been received yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked if it was acceptable for the Kremlin to discuss the provision in the plan that Ukraine's accession to NATO depends on the consensus of the alliance's members, he said: "We have already said that we consider it impossible and inappropriate to hold discussions through the media. And we do not want to do so." "After all, you are essentially proposing to compare media reports. We do not know how reliable they are, we do not know how much they correspond to reality. This is too important and complex an issue to be guided solely by media reports on the matter," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. According to Peskov, it is necessary to "base conclusions on information received through official channels." "We do not yet have such information, nor do we wish to make any comparisons at this time," he concluded.

On November 23, delegations from the US and Ukraine agreed on most of Washington's proposed 28-point peace plan at a meeting in Geneva, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported. According to it, the provisions regarding the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, prisoner exchanges, and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have been agreed upon. RBC-Ukraine did not provide the new wording of these provisions.

Several provisions were left for discussion at the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Vladimir Zelensky. These include Ukraine's renunciation of part of its territory and enshrining its refusal to join NATO in the Ukrainian Constitution. The date of the meeting between Trump and Zelensky to finalize the remaining provisions of the plan has not yet been determined, though it is tentatively scheduled for this or next week.

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "President Trump's peace plan to settle the situation in Ukraine was discussed before the meeting in Alaska." However, after the meeting in Anchorage, there was a pause, which was linked to Kiev's rejection of the proposals. This is probably why a modernized 28-point plan was created. According to Putin, Russia "has this text, <...> and it can be used as the basis for a final peaceful settlement."