Nuremberg legacy should serve as effective principle of world order — TASS chief

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. The International Practical Science Forum "Without a Statute of Limitations: Nuremberg, 80 Years On" has become a platform for shaping a unified stance against Nazism in today’s day and age and demonstrated that the legacy of Nuremberg remains a relevant principle of the global order, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said at the forum’s opening.

"Today marks another step along the long road of the No Statute of Limitations project. It is a path of truth, memory, and justice that began in Nuremberg 80 years ago and continues today, in our time. This forum has become a venue for interdepartmental dialogue and for developing a unified position rejecting Nazism - both in historical retrospect and in the present day," he said.

Kondrashov, who moderated the opening session, expressed deep gratitude to Yelena Malysheva, head of the National Center for Historical Memory under the Russian president. He praised her for "the path of truth, memory, and justice she is leading us on today," emphasizing that "she is a true activist who will not allow our history to be distorted."

He also underscored the crucial role of media coverage in preserving historical truth. "The entire planet is crisscrossed by the trenches of information warfare. The task of the media is to build strong public immunity to historical revisionism," he noted.

The International Practical Science Forum "Without a Statute of Limitations: Nuremberg, 80 Years On" is timed to the anniversary of the start of the international military tribunal against the main Nazi war criminals. Throughout the event, experts will examine modern challenges and threats to the preservation of historical truth and the memory of the Great Patriotic War and World War II in the context of the Nuremberg trials.

In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the Year of the Defender of the Fatherland, the forum serves as a natural continuation of broad efforts to preserve the historical memory of the genocide committed against the Soviet people by the Nazis and their collaborators during the Great Patriotic War.

