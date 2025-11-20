MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova compared the plans on behalf of the West that allegedly imply the destruction of the Ukrainian population with Hitler's plans to annihilate the Slavs.

"I have never doubted that apart from using Ukraine as a tool to exert pressure on our country, one of the crazy theses possessed by the minds of those in the West, who provoked this conflict, was the annihilation of the Ukrainian population in general," Zakharova said in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat noted that "the West had such plans 85 years ago," and recalled "how Nazism and fascism particularly raged in Ukraine."

"Apparently, it was not eliminated," she continued. "Apparently, the West had no need in free Ukraine and Ukrainians, who would not stand up as collaborators did 85 years ago under the banner of Nazism, were not needed as well," Zakharova said.

"In line with the West’s opinion the Ukrainians should either rise up flying the Nazi banners, which is neo-Nazism today, or they should be destroyed, according to the West," Zakharova stated adding that "this was how Hitler's plan to capture the Soviet Union was exactly formulated and this plan targeted the Slavic population."

"This is what we witness nowadays," Zakharova pointed out.

"Everyone who understands that they may be violently mobilized in Ukraine have only one advice: do not consider this as a betrayal of Ukraine," she noted.

"It is because Ukraine was betrayed by others: Zelensky betrayed Ukraine. [Ex-President Pyotr] Poroshenko betrayed the country before him. This whole clique, this whole pack of possessed, greedy, abnormal people betrayed," Zakharova said adding that Ukrainians need to "save themselves, save their loved ones, in any way possible.".