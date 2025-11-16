Russia-China-Iran cooperation playing key role in settling Iran nuclear issue — expert

TEHRAN, November 16. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia, China, and Iran is a key element of efforts toward finding new approaches to the settlement of the situation around the Iranian nuclear dossier, a Russian expert told TASS.

"Probably, one of the most important things in the current situation is cooperation between Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing. This cooperation and interaction are becoming increasingly sustainable, since it is obvious that neither Moscow nor Tehran nor Beijing can accept the attempts by the United States, Israel, and European countries to usurp international law, to prove black is white," said Anton Khlopkov, director of the Center for Energy and Security Studies.

According to Khlopkov, the current situation requires new approaches to a lasting settlement of the crisis around the Iranian nuclear dossier, but the United States and European countries are not ready for that. "Washington and Europe will probably need time to finally see that they need to revise their position and demonstrate flexibility in order to reach new agreements," he noted.

Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results amid Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. On September 23, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated that further talks with the United States do not meet the country’s national interests.