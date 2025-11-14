Uzbekistan’s ties with Russia deepening despite geopolitical tensions — envoy

TASHKENT, November 14. /TASS/. Uzbekistan and Russia’s political, trade and economic ties are strengthening despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, Russian Ambassador Alexey Yerkhov said at the "Uzbekistan – Russia: Twenty Years of Allied Relations and New Horizons of Cooperation" roundtable, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Alliance between the two countries.

"The scale and depth of our political, as well as trade and economic, ties set a benchmark unattainable for many other countries. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, pressure and blackmail from Western states, extensive work on developing the full spectrum of <..> Russian-Uzbek relations continues," the diplomat said.

He also noted that the key to future joint achievements is the trusting dialogue between the two countries’ leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. "We are profoundly touched and grateful for the Uzbek leader’s participation in the commemorative events dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War," the ambassador said.

The Russia-Uzbekistan Treaty of Alliance that was signed on November 14, 2005 by Putin and the first president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, is one of the fundamental documents in the relations between the two countries. It outlines the main principles of cooperation in military-political, trade and economic, transport and communications, and humanitarian fields.