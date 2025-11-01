Bloc structures in Asia could become NATO equivalents — Russian deputy defense minister

KUALA LUMPUR, November 1. /TASS/. There is a risk that bloc structures in the Asia-Pacific region, such as AUKUS, the Indo-Pacific Quartet, QUAD, and others (all closed to outsiders) could be transformed into NATO equivalents, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said at the 12th meeting of defense ministers of countries involved in the ADMM Plus initiative.

He noted that Russia sees a particular danger in the West's "active policy of eroding, reformatting, and replacing the ASEAN-centric security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region that has developed over many years with new, closed bloc structures, such as AUKUS, the Indo-Pacific Quartet, QUAD, SQUAD, JAPHUS, and others," pursued under the auspices of Indo-Pacific strategies. "Their activities are leading to the emergence of new dividing lines and hotbeds of tension in the region. Given the ongoing consolidation of the Alliance's power potential in Asia, we believe these bloc structures are likely to transform in the near future into an 'Indo-Pacific Alliance' - a direct analogue of NATO," Savelyev warned.

He added that the consequences of NATO's aggressive expansion in Europe after the collapse of the Soviet Union "ultimately led to the inevitability of a military operation in Ukraine."