Russia-proposed security system open to NATO states — deputy defense minister

KUALA LUMPUR, November 1. /TASS/. The security framework proposed by Russia is open to NATO countries, provided they abandon their hostile policies toward other Eurasian nations, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Oleg Savelyev said at the 12th meeting of defense ministers of countries participating in the ADMM-Plus initiative.

He emphasized that "the Russian Defense Ministry fully supports ASEAN’s central role in maintaining regional security and calls on all participants in ASEAN cooperation frameworks to adhere to the traditional principles of ensuring collective security through constructive, equal, and mutually respectful dialogue."

"Moreover, the security system proposed by our country is open to everyone, including NATO countries, if they abandon their hostile policy towards other Eurasian nations and are prepared to accept the principle of indivisible security," Savelyev noted.