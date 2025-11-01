MARIUPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Western countries on international platforms overlook Ukraine’s violations of the Geneva Convention, but demand Russia comply with it strictly, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said.

"At some point, it suddenly turned out that the experience that was once concentrated in the Geneva Convention, it suddenly turned out that the Westerners were saying that, ‘You know, but you may not comply with it.’ Or rather, you need to comply, but we don't have to. That is, we do not pay attention to the crimes of one side and look at the actions of the other side through a magnifying glass," Miroshnik told the plenary session of the III Mercury 2025 Forum of Young Diplomats.

He said that at international venues, in particular at the UN, Russian diplomats called for attention to be paid to Kiev's crimes, but the appeals were ignored or dismissed.

"At one of the meetings of the UN Security Council, when the topic of violations of international humanitarian law in the frontline zone was discussed, one of the representatives of the Western state literally said: 'We do not know what is happening there, we do not want to know what is happening there, we only know one thing - Russia is to blame for everything,'" he said.

According to him, Russia is seeking to weaken Ukraine's military capabilities by attacking army positions and locations, military plants, and logistics hubs through which the West supplies weapons and ammunition. Ukraine, on the other hand, seeks to "undermine Russia from within," so Kiev attacks the civilian population and infrastructure, complicating the lives of civilians.

"This is done solely to intimidate and provoke the population into rebellion, seeking to sway domestic affairs. The distinction is clear: Russia acts within international law, while Ukraine blatantly violates it. Does the West react to this? No," the ambassador concluded.